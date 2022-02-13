Advertisement

Super Sunday night snow

Travelers alert for evening snow squalls
Snow squalls are likely to arrive while we watch the Super Bowl.
Snow squalls are likely to arrive while we watch the Super Bowl.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a “Who Dey” Super Sunday here at WSAZ as Joe Burrow and the Bengals look to win their first ever Super Bowl in the LA area later today. While our area and Cincinnati are in the cold 20s and low 30s at noon, the temperature is already in the 70s in southern Cal where highs will get close to 90 outside So Fi Stadium later today. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 on WSAZ.

Weather-wise I want to issue a travelers alert for folks heading to Super Bowl parties. Here’s the deal.

The sun will break out this afternoon lending a tolerable chill for your afternoon pre-Super Bowl party shopping spree. All the while the heavens aloft are getting mighty cold (try 5 degrees at 5,000 ft and 20 below zero at 20,000 ft.). That temperature profile is known as unstable. In summer that would produce thunderstorms while here in winter it will muster some intense snow squalls.

The timing of arrival of these bursts of snow is likely to come close to the Super Bowl kickoff with some heavy squalls to coat the ground with a quick inch of snow between 6 and 10pm in parts of the region. There is even a chance of a rumble of thunder. So while you are watching the game, outside a winter wonderland of sorts will unfold outside.

Since air temperatures will dip into the teens overnight, untreated roads will be slick. So the reality may well be that we are dealing with all sorts of school delays and closings as we awaken to a white Valentine’s day.

