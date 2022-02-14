FedEx truck crashes along I-64 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers can expect delays on I-64 near the Kenova/Ceredo exit Monday morning following an accident.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident involving a FedEx truck happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the 1.5 mile marker.

The slow, westbound lane has been shut down by emergency officials.

The Kenova Police Department and Ceredo Fire Department have responded to the scene.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the truck was not loaded.

No other details have been released.

A FedEx tractor-trailer was involved in an accident Monday morning along I-64 in Wayne County, W.Va. (WSAZ)

