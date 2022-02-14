Advertisement

Ashland police searching for assault suspect

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a violent stabbing out of Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ashland Police Department received a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments along Clements Drive around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the driver picked up a customer and upon arriving at the apartments was stabbed in the head and chest multiple times. The suspect then ran off with an unknown amount of money.

The victim was then transported to a hospital for critical care. He has since been listed in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Section identified the suspect as 20-year-old Paul D. Gower of Ashland. Gower is on the run and has a warrant for Attempted Murder and 1st Degree Robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Gower, please call 911. If you have any information about his location contact the Ashland Police Department at (606)-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (606)-385-3127.

