Athens County stands proud behind Burrow

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Cat’s Corner has become a central location for sports fans in Athens, Ohio. On Sunday night, the bar was filled with people wearing orange and black to support Athens native Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m really excited about Joe Burrow and the Bengals. I watched him play in high school,” said Daniel Waldman before Super Bowl LVI kicked off. “I’ve been on edge but, Joe is cool, and I’m ready to be cool too.”

Fans cheered and groaned with every play of the first half. Even as the Bengals walked into the locker room with a three point halftime deficit, the people of Athens remained optimistic.

“We’re going to make adjustments and Joe is going to do his magic,” remarked one fan. “Every week, we’ve been the underdog. Every game, it seemed like we were going to lose after halftime and we always come back strong and win it,” said another.

Things were looking good for the Bengals early in the third quarter as Burrow helped Cincinnati gain its first lead of the game. However, that lead would eventually be erased in the last minute of the game. As fans watched in agony, the heartbreak of the loss did not overshadow the pride they feel in Burrow.

“It’s just inspirational to see him represent Athens, Ohio, and southeast Ohio. It’s amazing, and we’re so proud of him, even just for being there,” said Brooke Ehrhardt.

