Cats creep up rankings

TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1496 2

2. Auburn (4) 23-2 1413 1

3. Arizona 22-2 1370 4

4. Kentucky 21-4 1350 5

5. Purdue 22-4 1163 3

6. Kansas 20-4 1151 8

7. Baylor 21-4 1148 10

8. Providence 21-2 1093 11

9. Duke 21-4 1073 7

10. Villanova 19-6 911 15

11. Texas Tech 19-6 858 9

12. Illinois 18-6 778 13

13. UCLA 17-5 711 12

14. Houston 20-4 700 6

15. Wisconsin 19-5 631 14

16. Tennessee 18-6 595 19

17. Southern Cal 21-4 554 21

18. Ohio St. 15-6 503 16

19. Michigan St. 18-6 485 17

20. Texas 18-7 410 20

21. Murray St. 24-2 290 23

22. Wyoming 21-3 190 -

23. Arkansas 19-6 158 -

24. UConn 17-7 112 24

25. Alabama 16-9 80 -

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

