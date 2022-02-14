Cincinnati falls in Super Bowl LVI

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So close but so far away for the Cincinnati Bengals as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals offense was held to just 79 yards rushing and Joe Burrow threw for 263 yards and one touchdown.

It was a low scoring first quarter where the Rams made the endzone first with a touchdown pass from Matt Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. and the Bengals answered back with an Evan McPherson field goal inside the final 30 seconds to make it 10-7. The Rams scored early in the second quarter when Stafford tossed his 2nd touchdown pass and this time it went to Cooper Kupp. The Rams weren’t able to convert on the extra point to make the score 13-3.

Cincinnati cut into the lead halfway through the second quarter on a trick play from running back Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins which made the score 13-10 which capped off a 12 play 75 yard drive. The score didn’t change as the two teams went to halftime after the Bengals intercepted Stafford with under two minutes to score and the Bengals weren’t able to manage any points.

It took exactly 12 seconds for the Bengals to score in the 3rd quarter when Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a 75 yard touchdown to give them the first lead of the game at 17-13. Cincinnati got the ball right back after a Stafford interception by Chidobe Awuzie and capitalized with another Evan McPherson field goal. On their next drive, the Rams connected with a 41 yard field goal to make it 20-16 at the 5:58 mark of the third quarter.

There was quite a lull in scoring until 1:25 left in the game when the Rams scored a touchdown pass by Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp to give them a 23-20 lead.

During the Bengals final drive, Cincinnati wasn’t able to convert on a 4th and one from the 49 yard line and that sealed the game for the Rams who then ran out the clock.

