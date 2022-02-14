COVID-19 Ky. | Cases continued on downward trend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – New COVID cases continue on a downward trend throughout Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

Still, the governor said deaths remain high and Monday’s positivity rate – at 17.93% -- is still escalated.

Beshear announced the following numbers during the last three days:

- Saturday - 3,755 new cases; 48 more deaths

- Sunday – 2,270 new cases; 36 more deaths

- Monday - 1,907 new cases; 32 more deaths

The governor said he expects Kentucky will move out of the red COVID designation by March 14, saying new guidance is expected around then.

“We are on a good trajectory,” he said, saying both hospitalizations and ICU capacity are down. He also reported that the National Guard’s response is down.

Regarding the state’s ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said 64% of state residents are at least partially vaccinated -- 2,870,708 people.

