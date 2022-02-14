Advertisement

Don’t skip your annual mammogram

Don't skip your annual mammogram
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

February is the month of love, the perfect time to encourage someone you love to get a mammogram.

Three-time Olympic Medalist April Ross lost her mother to breast cancer before she qualified for her first Olympics.

April is collaborating with Dr. Joseph Russo and GE Healthcare to address why this exam is important and why some women may be putting it off.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wideman has been arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.
KSP arrests man that prompted school lockdown
Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.
Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity
Death investigation underway
Coroner investigates mans death after being pulled from fire
Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a violent stabbing out of Ashland, Kentucky.
Ashland police searching for assault suspect

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Mclaurin has been charged with a felonious assault.
Man arrested, accused of assaulting police officer with brass knuckles
Wedding dress trends and style tips
Wedding dress trends and style tips
Heart shaped pizza at Rapid Fire Pizza
Heart shaped pizza at Rapid Fire Pizza