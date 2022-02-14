Don’t skip your annual mammogram

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

February is the month of love, the perfect time to encourage someone you love to get a mammogram.

Three-time Olympic Medalist April Ross lost her mother to breast cancer before she qualified for her first Olympics.

April is collaborating with Dr. Joseph Russo and GE Healthcare to address why this exam is important and why some women may be putting it off.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.