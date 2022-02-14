Advertisement

Heart shaped pizza at Rapid Fire Pizza

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Rapid Fired Pizza’s Valentine’s Day pizza is only $9.99, and it’s shaped like a heart for Valentine’s Day!

You can go to their Huntington or Ashland stores to order one for your Valentine at either 900 Third Avenue in Huntington at Pullman Square or 850 Central Avenue in Ashland.

Mention you watched their segment on Studio 3 on WSAZ to get 20% off.

