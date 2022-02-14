Major Huntington road blocked due to downed power pole

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of 5th Avenue in Huntington is closed following a crash near the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Crews with the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department are on scene along with the power company due to a downed power pole.

The power pole is broken where 21st Street intersects with 5th Avenue.

The pole has broken at the base and is being supported by power lines.

Power lines are not currently touching the roadway but are hanging low.

No other details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.