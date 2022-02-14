Man arrested, accused of assaulting police officer with brass knuckles

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The incident that was first reported as a disturbance happened Thursday at the officer’s home along Waller Street in Portsmouth.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the officer holding a man, later identified as Devin Mclaurin, down.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer made contact with Mclaurin while letting his dog out.

The officer says Mclaurin made threatening comments toward his dog.

When the officer advised Mclaurin that the dog would not harm him, the officer stated Mclaurin made more threatening comments, attempting to incite a fight.

According to the criminal complaint, McLaurin then leaned onto the officer’s marked patrol vehicle parked in front of his home and stated, “so you’re a cop?”

The officer says next Mclaurin threated him with a knife and began coming up the front steps of the home.

The criminal complaint states the officer then demanded Mclaurin get off his property.

While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the officer reported that Mclaurin hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Officials say Mclaurin is accused of putting on brass knuckles, hitting the officer repeatedly.

The officer’s girlfriend called 911, officials say.

While at the scene, law enforcement obtained photos of the officer’s injuries along with statements.

Brass knuckles and a knife were impounded as evidence.

Due to his injuries, the officer was transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement is working to review front porch surveillance video.

According to the criminal complaint, Mclaurin denied medical treatment and was transported to the police station for processing.

Mclaurin was fingerprinted and DNA was obtained.

Mclaurin has been charged with a felonious assault.

The fact that the officer identified himself as a peace officer in the State of Ohio enhances the charge, officials say.

Mclaurin was also charged with possession of dangerous ordnance, due to him possessing and using brass knuckles which per Ohio Revised Code are illegal to possess.

Mclaurin is currently in the Scioto County Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.