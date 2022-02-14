Man dead in trooper-involved shooting

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man died late Sunday in a trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along Lacey Creek Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner’s office, troopers say.

KSP reports that its Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

Other details, including what led up to the incident, have not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

