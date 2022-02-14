Advertisement

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince...
Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince Charles tested positive last week.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the couple’s office said Monday.

Clarence House said Camilla was self-isolating. Charles has been isolating since he tested positive on Thursday, but Camilla had continued with public engagements while taking daily tests.

Both Charles, 73, and 74-year-old Camilla are triple-vaccinated.

Charles, who is heir to the British throne, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is believed to have met with his mother Queen Elizabeth II early last week when both were at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace hasn’t said whether the 95-year-old queen has tested positive, though it said last week she wasn’t displaying symptoms.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

