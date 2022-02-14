Advertisement

Restaurant offering specials for spin on Valentine’s Day

The restaurant says they have specials for what they call 'Single Awareness Day'.
The restaurant says they have specials for what they call 'Single Awareness Day'.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Kanawha City sports bar, The Pitch, is offering Valentine’s Day specials but in a different way.

Store Co-owner Paul Smith said they renamed the day Singles Awareness Day.

“We are doing kind of a Valentine’s meets Singles Awareness Day so we are doing two different things fish tacos or two hot dogs for $9 dollars,” said Smith.

This week will be the first time the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

“We are doing the same features but it goes from kind of a crazier day today to maybe a nice date night for tomorrow,” said Smith.

With drinks to go along with the theme, this year is the second time the restaurant has done Singles Awareness Day and the first time at this location.

The Dunbar location is closed on Monday. Smith said this year with COVID-19 supply prices have gone up.

“We had to up the price a little bit because things are a little bit more expensive this year,” said Smith.

Smith just encourages people to go local with their Valentine’s Day plans.

“Supporting local is our number one thing not only being a part of the community we buy from local farms,” said Smith.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day good food and a few cheers will get the job done.

