See-saw week of cold and warmth ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Valentine’s Day evening the sun has set in frustration as most thermometers have failed to crack the freezing mark. Ahead is a frigid and frosty night with temperatures set to plunge into the teens and even single numbers in the snow covered mountains.

This latest siege of cold, arctic, snowy weather will run its course by mid-day Tuesday as a day of warming sun and south breezes makes its influence felt. By lunchtime temperatures will rise back into the 40s and finally make a run at 50 by day’s end.

Wednesday’s south breezes will send temperatures back into the 60s like last week though this time the wind will be somewhat friendlier. Thursday’s spring warmth will be backed up by a round of April-like showers and the first thunderstorms of the season.

By Friday cold north winds will return with the risk of a dusting of snow.

