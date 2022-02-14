Advertisement

Some secondary roads are slick after overnight snow

A tractor trailer jackknifes on slick Rt. 35 in Putnam County, West Virginia.
A tractor trailer jackknifes on slick Rt. 35 in Putnam County, West Virginia.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A light skiff of snow could make some of the roads slick Monday morning.

Main roads are in good shape, but it could be a little different in those rural areas and secondary roads.

A tractor trailer jackknifed on Rt. 35 in Putnam County. No one was injured.

The road was shut down a short while, but is now back open.

A light dusting of snow can be seen on some secondary roads, as well as wet spots which could prove to be slick.

Crews have been treating the roads and you can even see some residue salt in certain spots on the roads.

Drivers might want to allow extra time to clear their windshields and watch for patches of black ice on the roadways.

