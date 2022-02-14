WV girls high school hoops rankings

Advertisement

Two girls games highlight Thursday nights' basketball action
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, WV - (WSAZ) With just one more week of regular season games to go in West Virginia girls high school basketball, here are the latest rankings according to the Associated Press.

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 15-1 100 1

2. Morgantown 16-3 88 2

3. Wheeling Park 16-2 78 4

4. Cabell Midland 12-4 72 3

5. Parkersburg 16-2 47 6

6. Buckhannon-Upshur 17-3 42 7

7. Greenbrier East 11-4 40 5

8. Capital 11-8 22 9

9. Princeton 12-5 21 8

10. Jefferson 13-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 11, Spring Valley 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Mills 1, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10) 19-1 100 1

2. North Marion 18-2 87 2

3. Logan 15-2 80 4

4. Wayne 16-4 73 3

5. Ripley 15-4 48 7

6. Nitro 12-8 45 5

7. Robert C. Byrd 12-6 42 6

8. East Fairmont 13-6 25 8

9. Philip Barbour 9-6 23 9

10. PikeView 9-6 16 10

Others receiving votes: Winfield 6, Keyser 5.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (10) 12-0 100 1

2. Wyoming East 11-2 86 3

3. St. Marys 15-2 76 4

4. Petersburg 14-4 68 2

5. Frankfort 13-4 67 5

6. Summers County 13-6 46 6

7. Ritchie County 10-5 39 8

8. Mingo Central 11-6 33 7

9. Chapmanville 8-10 15 10

10. Charleston Catholic 6-6 12 9

Others receiving votes: Trinity 4, Williamstown 3, Ravenswood 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (10) 15-1 100 1

2. Cameron 14-3 90 2

3. Tolsia 12-4 76 3

4. Calhoun 12-4 67 5

5. Webster County 12-5 57 4

6. Tucker County 13-5 47 7

7. Doddridge County 15-6 46 6

8. Clay-Battelle 6-7 19 8

9. Tug Valley 13-5 12 NR

(tie) Pendleton County 6-8 12 9

Others receiving votes: James Monroe 10, St Joseph 5, Union 5, Meadow Bridge 2, River View 1, East Hardy 1.

