9-1-1 lines down in Scioto County
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – First responders in Scioto County said Monday night that 9-1-1 lines are down countywide.
According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, it is due to a Frontier Communications issue.
There is no estimated restoration time.
For now, callers are asked to call 740-354-7566 if they have an emergency.
First responders say they’re working to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.
