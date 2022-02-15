9-1-1 lines down in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – First responders in Scioto County said Monday night that 9-1-1 lines are down countywide.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, it is due to a Frontier Communications issue.

There is no estimated restoration time.

For now, callers are asked to call 740-354-7566 if they have an emergency.

First responders say they’re working to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

