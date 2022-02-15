Advertisement

Ambulance involved in crash near I-79 South

A two-vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened Monday evening near Interstate 79 South at the Elkview/Frame Road exit.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened Monday evening near Interstate 79 South at the Elkview/Frame Road exit, Metro 911 reports.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near the 9-mile marker. Frame Road was temporarily closed in that area.

According to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, minor injuries were reported. Investigators say the head-on crash happened on the entrance/exit ramp. Two ambulance crew members were taken to the hospital to be checked out, and the driver of the vehicle also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the Kanawha County ambulance was unloaded and on its way back to Clay County.

