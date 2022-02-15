Cabell County Commissioner passes away

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.

Cabell GOP made the following announcement Tuesday evening on its social media:

“Sad news this evening. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and close friends. She will be missed.”

In addition to serving as a county commissioner, Cartmill was a former Barboursville mayor.

Current Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum released the following statement:

“I am so sorry to hear the news of the passing of Nancy Cartmill. She is one of the reasons I entered in to the realm of public service. She served passionately, fiercely and there was no question where you stood with her. I was fortunate enough to know her personally and professionally. In fact, she probably changed a diaper or 2 of mine. LOL. I’ll remember her fondly and I owe her for being a big part of where I am today. Barboursville, Cabell County and our state is a better place because of her leadership. Thank you Mayor, Commissioner and Friend.”

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said, “Nancy Cartmill served the Village of Barboursville, Cabell County and all of West Virginia with passion, with determination and with exacting standards. She was the epitome of a public servant. She will be missed.”

