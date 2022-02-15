Advertisement

Chase reaches speeds of 130mph, driver arrested

Martinez has been arrested and charged with speeding, fleeing, evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana and other traffic related offenses.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested Sunday after leading a trooper on a chase that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.

Troopers say Edward Martinez ignored emergency lights and sirens after a patrolling officer clocked his vehicle traveling 125 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone along I-64.

Instead of pulling over, Martinez is accused of speeding up to speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

After a brief pursuit, Martinez pulled over to the side of the road and complied with all commands to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers report smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle.

Troopers located marijuana and a large amount of cash inside the vehicle.

Martinez has been arrested and charged with speeding, fleeing, evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana and other traffic related offenses.

