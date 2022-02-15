Child sexual abuse case headed to grand jury

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a retired Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputy accused of sexually abusing a girl is headed to a grand jury.

Chester Ray Adkins, 66, appeared Tuesday in court for a preliminary hearing. A forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center was among the testimony heard.

Investigators say the abuse happened about 10 times in 2016 and 2017 when the girl was only about 10 years old.

Adkins, who’s from Genoa, was arrested early this month and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

He remains in the Western Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Adkins is set to appear in court again March 15.

