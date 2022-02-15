COVID-19 W.Va. | Zero counties ‘in the red’ on County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Virus transmission rates are down, according to West Virginia’s County Alert System map.

No counties are color-coded red on the map that tracks infection rates and positivity percentages and 12 of the state’s 55 counties are color-coded green, indicating low transmission rates.

The majority of the map Tuesday is made up of gold and yellow counties.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 15, 2022, there are currently 5,951 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 44 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,067 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Clay County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, a 58-year old female from Lincoln County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 87-year old female from Grant County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old male from Braxton County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old female from Gilmer County, a 66-year old female from Boone County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Barbour County, a 91-year old female from Randolph County, a 91-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Roane County, a 97-year old female from Brooke County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, a 69-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old female from Wirt County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, and a 79-year old female from Kanawha County. These deaths range from December 2021 through February 2022.

Currently, 806 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 191 have been admitted to the ICU and 121 are on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, there are 19 pediatric COVID-19 patients, three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Right now, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 1,888 cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

465,917 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

391,601 West Virginians have received the COVID-19 booster shot.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (79), Berkeley (173), Boone (79), Braxton (35), Brooke (36), Cabell (277), Calhoun (18), Clay (31), Doddridge (18), Fayette (239), Gilmer (21), Grant (39), Greenbrier (169), Hampshire (44), Hancock (51), Hardy (25), Harrison (314), Jackson (46), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (619), Lewis (48), Lincoln (94), Logan (156), Marion (215), Marshall (104), Mason (96), McDowell (117), Mercer (297), Mineral (85), Mingo (191), Monongalia (197), Monroe (72), Morgan (23), Nicholas (102), Ohio (62), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (35), Preston (146), Putnam (217), Raleigh (343), Randolph (56), Ritchie (23), Roane (38), Summers (35), Taylor (53), Tucker (22), Tyler (20), Upshur (154), Wayne (125), Webster (17), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (208), Wyoming (131). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

