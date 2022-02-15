Advertisement

Family escapes burning home

A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.
A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.(John Green)
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.

It happened on Rosedale Dr. near St. Albans in the West Side community.

Firefighters on scene say they found fire in the attic and were able to quickly put it out.

The family living in the home was inside at the time, but everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

