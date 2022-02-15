Family escapes burning home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.

It happened on Rosedale Dr. near St. Albans in the West Side community.

Firefighters on scene say they found fire in the attic and were able to quickly put it out.

The family living in the home was inside at the time, but everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.