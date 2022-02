HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The beginning of a New Year is a great time to re-evaluate finances and make a plan to save more.

Consumer savings expert Lauren Greutman, best-selling author of ‘The Recovering Spender, How to Live a Happy, Fulfilled, Debt-Free Life,’ joined Susan on Studio 3 to help viewers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.