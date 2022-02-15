Huntington City Council appoints new chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of the city’s new fire chief.

Chief Greg Fuller will serve in the position for the second time. Fuller rose through the ranks in the Huntington Fire Department and served as fire chief and director of emergency services from 1999 to 2009.

As fire chief, Fuller will oversee a department with a $14.38 million budget and 94 sworn firefighter positions. His annual salary will be more than $95,000.

Former Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader stepped aside last week for another opportunity with the city.

