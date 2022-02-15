Advertisement

Huntington City Council appoints new chief

Huntington City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of the city’s new...
Huntington City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of the city’s new fire chief.(pexels.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of the city’s new fire chief.

Chief Greg Fuller will serve in the position for the second time. Fuller rose through the ranks in the Huntington Fire Department and served as fire chief and director of emergency services from 1999 to 2009.

As fire chief, Fuller will oversee a department with a $14.38 million budget and 94 sworn firefighter positions. His annual salary will be more than $95,000.

Former Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader stepped aside last week for another opportunity with the city.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Spencer Fire Chief, one person was killed during a structure fire Sunday.
Woman killed in house fire
A FedEx tractor-trailer was involved in an accident Monday morning along I-64 in Wayne County,...
FedEx truck crashes along I-64 in Wayne County
Wideman has been arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.
KSP arrests man that prompted school lockdown
A man died Sunday in a trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County, according to Kentucky...
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting
Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.
Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity

Latest News

First responders in Scioto County said Monday night that 9-1-1 lines are down countywide.
9-1-1 lines down in Scioto County
Mayor Steve Williams presented his proposed budget to council members.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivers State of the City address
A village in southeast Ohio is looking for auxiliary officers to help fill the gaps in coverage.
Village of Rutland utilizes auxiliary officers
Mayor Steve Williams presented his proposed budget to council members.
Huntington Mayor Williams outlines key economic initiatives in State of the City address