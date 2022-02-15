Huntington Mayor Williams outlines key economic initiatives in State of the City address

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered his State of the City address Monday night at City Hall, saying the city is on firm financial ground to move into its next fiscal year with plenty of upgrades and improvements.

At more than $15 million, the mayor is proposing the largest budget in the history of the Huntington Police Department. That funding will allow for three new administration positions and five new police cruisers. The new cruiser purchases will bring the total number of cruisers purchased with general fund dollars to 38 vehicles.

Through new funding, the mayor said the police department is expected to hire a community outreach and training specialist to focus on crime prevention and prevention training for community groups. It will also focus on recruitment and hiring opportunities for the police department.

Williams also announced the largest budget in the fire department’s history, at more than $14.4 million. That funding will allow for the purchase of a new tower apparatus that will replace Tower 2. In addition, $150,000 will be dedicated to station upgrades, including Station 1 at Ninth Street and Seventh Avenue.

The next fiscal year starts July 1 and ends in mid-2023.

During his address, Williams announced other goals and initiatives, including helping alleviate food insecurity issues, upgrading city facilities, providing tax relief to businesses, and helping residents with economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“We are not being labeled by our challenges,” Williams said during his address. “We are being acknowledged by the manner in which we create solutions.”

The mayor is also proposing $2.6 million next fiscal year for paving – a $1 million increase over the current fiscal term. The administration hopes this will begin a 10-year paving cycle. The proposed budget for the Public Works department will also fund six new positions and a new truck.

Funds also will go toward purchasing a new garbage truck, and the new truck will bring the total number of garbage trucks in the city to eight vehicles.

In addition, the Streets and Highways division will receive funding to help efforts to cut grass on abandoned, vacant properties.

Williams announced that he will be allocating $250,000 to help with food insecurity issues in the city. That funding will be given to the Facing Hunger Food Bank as a contribution from the mayor’s office. In addition, $63,000 has been proposed contribution to the Cabell County Public Library and $200,000 has been proposed to the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter.

During his address, the mayor also introduced a new initiative – a $300,000 creation of a summer youth empowerment program called “On the Go.” It will prepare at-risk youth for the workforce, and members of Safety Town will lead the program. There will be three specialists, and the program will have 54 at-risk youth.

Participants will have the opportunity to do internships in city offices and go through educational workshops such as learning about finances, crafting resumes and learning proper etiquette.

“We will find riches in our future,” Williams said. “We will develop prosperity for our families and our neighbors.”

