Kanawha County Schools makes mask wearing optional

Mask and chalkboard
Mask and chalkboard(MGN, Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Effective immediately, Kanawha County Schools will be moving its mask guidance from mandatory to optional.

This means that mask usage in buildings and on the bus will be optional for both students and staff.

On the Facebook page, Kanawha County Schools states the decision is being made as Kanawha County and KCS positive case numbers go down after an increase during the winter holidays.

Kanawha County Schools will still follow the current 5-day isolation for positive individuals.

The district will still participate in daily/weekly reporting of positive cases, so parents and staff know current conditions in their schools.

The district will also communicate as often as needed with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about special cases and any concerning trends in classrooms or schools.

Kanawha County Schools says masks are still available to anyone who wants them.

