KSP | Drugs discovered during traffic stop

RACELAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday following a traffic stop along US 23 in Raceland, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, when troopers made contact with the driver, Anthony Kershner, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Troopers say at that time a canine was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.

A search revealed a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, pills and other drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

Kershner is at the Greenup County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle felon, possession of a drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and other traffic related offenses.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force AHIDTA/ATF. The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force will also be seeking Federal charges on Mr. Kershner with the Eastern District of Kentucky USAO.

Anthony Kershner is in the Greenup County Jail. (Kentucky State Police)

