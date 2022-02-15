Advertisement

KSP | Drugs discovered during traffic stop

Anthony Kershner is in the Greenup County Jail.
Anthony Kershner is in the Greenup County Jail.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RACELAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday following a traffic stop along US 23 in Raceland, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, when troopers made contact with the driver, Anthony Kershner, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Troopers say at that time a canine was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.

A search revealed a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, pills and other drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

Kershner is at the Greenup County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle felon, possession of a drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and other traffic related offenses.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force AHIDTA/ATF.  The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force will also be seeking Federal charges on Mr. Kershner with the Eastern District of Kentucky USAO.

