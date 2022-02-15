Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for starting fatal fire

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after police say a fire he started killed a person, and injured another.

Earlier this year, Jerry Walker pled guilty to 1st degree Arson and 2nd degree murder.

Walker is accused of starting a fire at a home on Falcon Drive in April of 2020.

The fire sent two people to the hospital.

A man named Eric White died at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the fire.

Walker admitted to setting the fire, but said in court that he didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Spencer Fire Chief, one person was killed during a structure fire Sunday.
Woman killed in house fire
A man died Sunday in a trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County, according to Kentucky...
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting
Wayne County Schools employee facing child pornography charges
A FedEx tractor-trailer was involved in an accident Monday morning along I-64 in Wayne County,...
FedEx truck crashes along I-64 in Wayne County
The EPA declared the areas around the Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South...
WSAZ Investigates | Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | Zero counties ‘in the red’ on County Alert System map
Journey through Parenthood | Kids and Dating
Journey through Parenthood
What is Huntington WV 311 | City launches new platform
Family escapes burning home
Family escapes burning home