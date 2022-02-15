Man sentenced to prison for starting fatal fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after police say a fire he started killed a person, and injured another.

Earlier this year, Jerry Walker pled guilty to 1st degree Arson and 2nd degree murder.

Walker is accused of starting a fire at a home on Falcon Drive in April of 2020.

The fire sent two people to the hospital.

A man named Eric White died at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the fire.

Walker admitted to setting the fire, but said in court that he didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.