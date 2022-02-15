Meigs County teen heads to Super Bowl after battle with cancer

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After beating cancer, 14-year-old Braylyn Johnson got the surprise of a lifetime from his state representative: Super Bowl tickets.

Johnson, a freshman at Eastern High School, has been battling osteosarcoma for nine months.

“The day before his 14th birthday we got the phone call that it was osteosarcoma of the right femur,” said Michael McIntyre, Braylyn’s dad.

During a baseball game, Braylyn’s mother noticed something was wrong.

“Braylyn had said the blanket was too heavy on his leg at night,” McIntyre said.

An X-ray, MRI and biopsy at Cincinnati Children’s hospital showed the cancer in his right femur.

“It was just heartbreaking at that point. We knew it was going to be a long road. We knew together as a family we could do it, and the community stepped in, and they have really had our backs and supported us this entire time,” McIntyre said.

After multiple surgeries, 32 rounds of chemotherapy and 34 blood and platelet transfusions, two weeks ago Braylyn got the news he’s been dreaming about.

“I got my final scans and then I realized I was cancer free,” Braylyn said.

To celebrate the diagnosis, he got the surprise of a lifetime from representative Jay Edwards,

“He waited until we got the clean scans,” McIntyre said.

Edwards gave Johnson two tickets to watch the Bengals play in the Super Bowl.

“I didn’t even know if it was real. I couldn’t believe it. I was so shocked. I was like is this really happening,” Braylyn said.

Johnson has a special connection with the Bengals, as Joe Burrow’s mom was his former principal and he even has a football signed by the Athens’s County native.

“The bond is, we spent a lot of time in Cincinnati and while we were up there we just fell in love with the city and we fell in love with the Bengals. We love Joe,” McIntyre said.

Braylyn and his dad flew to Los Angeles on Saturday. They went on a tour of L.A. before arriving at the stadium for the biggest game of the year.

“I was so happy inside. I couldn’t believe I was going to California. That’s like one of the places I’ve been wanting to go forever,” Braylyn said.

Now that he’s home, Braylyn says the experience still feels like a dream.

“I felt better than my old self. I enjoyed the football game a lot more than I use to,” Braylyn said. “I was just more excited and couldn’t just believe I was actually there because my old self probably wouldn’t have ever went to a Super Bowl.”

For McIntyre, it was the bonding trip he needed -- quality time with his son outside of the hospital.

“It was just an emotional time,” he said. “He actually looked like a kid again. He had the smile that we missed so much. Just to see him having a good time with no worries was heart lifting for me.”

Braylyn still cannot walk on his right leg, but he is undergoing physical therapy.

He’s the manager of the baseball team until he can get back onto the field to play, yet again.

