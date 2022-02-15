Advertisement

Portion of Ky 168 shut down following accident

(Crash)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A portion of Ky 168 in Kentucky is shut down Tuesday following an accident.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened in the 7500 block of Ky 168.

Dispatchers say the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Further details have not been released at this time.

