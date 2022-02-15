Portsmouth officials to vote on resolution requesting control over speed limits

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Speed limits are set by policies at the state level in Ohio. Recently, a resolution created by councilmembers in Cincinnati is requesting a change in those policies. Several cities have adopted the very same resolution.

“When I first read about this resolution, the first person I thought of was Rich Moon,” said Portsmouth City Councilman Sean Dunne.

Moon was a recognizable figure in the Portsmouth community, often seen walking to his favorite businesses downtown. He was tragically killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in 2020. Moon’s death came to mind when Dunne saw this resolution, and he brought it before councilmembers on Monday night.

“In many ways, this is a response to protecting people that would walk or cycle on our streets like Rich Moon did,” Dunne said.

The resolution is a request to state officials to allow local municipalities like Portsmouth to set its own speed limits throughout the city.

“The logic behind that (the current policy) is to have a universal policy around speed. But as we all know, cities change, neighborhoods change, the use of roads change and who better to know about that the cities themselves?” Dunne said. “Kids playing or families out walking, those are all things we need to keep in mind. Again, knowing all of that is important in setting things like speed limits.”

Councilmembers will vote on the resolution at their next meeting before the end of February. If it passes, Portsmouth will join more than a dozen cities in Ohio to make this very same request to state officials. Dunne believes there is strength in numbers.

“It is hoped that when the state receives resolutions from cities across Ohio, they they will see that this is something that cities want,” Dunne said.

