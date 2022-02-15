Advertisement

Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping,...
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Spencer Fire Chief, one person was killed during a structure fire Sunday.
Woman killed in house fire
A FedEx tractor-trailer was involved in an accident Monday morning along I-64 in Wayne County,...
FedEx truck crashes along I-64 in Wayne County
Wideman has been arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.
KSP arrests man that prompted school lockdown
A man died Sunday in a trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County, according to Kentucky...
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting
Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.
Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity

Latest News

Huntington Mayor delivers his 2022 State of the City address Monday night from City Hall.
Huntington Mayor Williams outlines key economic initiatives in State of the City address
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren’t reliable
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the...
FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest