Village of Rutland utilizes auxiliary officers

RUTLAND, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Rutland is calling on public servants to help keep their community protected.

“Putting their life on the line for absolutely no money,” said village Police Chief Kyle Calendine.

With more than a decade of duty under his service belt, Calendine has taken over responsibilities as village police chief. His annual salary? $2,600 a year.

“We’re really going to be pinching pennies,” said Mayor Tyler Eblin.

The village is facing a potential fiscal emergency put in place by the state auditor’s office. They’re looking at a $65,000 budget deficit following several years of mismanagement and turnover.

All of the village services and departments saw their funding slashed. Now the police department is operating on a shoestring budget. That’s $6,000 a year to cover everything from the gas in the cruisers down to the ink in the pens.

“It has saved our village thousands of dollars already,” Eblin said.

The mayor has been working to get finances back on track and find new and innovative ways to keep the village afloat. That’s why they’re taking on auxiliary officers, who do the same job as the chief but for free.

“You’re asking them to risk their lives when they come out here and possibly be hurt or killed just as anybody else, for no pay?” Calendine said. “It’s asking a lot. It takes a certain person and drive that wants to do this job to come here and do it.”

So far, the department consists of Calendine, another active auxiliary officer and one inactive auxiliary officer who awaits recertification. Combined, they can cover several shifts a week. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office covers the other calls.

“You know, we need all the help we can get from them,” Eblin said. “I can’t replace a man in a badge. I can direct what they’re going to do but when the rubber meets the road, they have the skills and expertise that’s needed.”

Village leaders hoping it’s a temporary patch that will eventually lead to more permanent protection.

