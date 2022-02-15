Advertisement

What is Huntington WV 311 | City launches new platform

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform called Huntington WV 311 that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and submit city service requests or complaints.

Huntington WV 311 will have a free mobile app and web tools.

Through the app, neighbors will be able to provide city staff with pictures, specific descriptions and more information about problems in their neighborhoods.

In addition, the Huntington WV 311 platform provides city officials with a centralized service request management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging citizens throughout the process.

This partnership not only allows citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their neighborhood, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.

“The City of Huntington’s partnership with SeeClickFix to develop this useful tool for our citizens has been in the making for almost a year now,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “A small team of employees conducted brainstorming sessions during fall 2020 with other employees and found that, while service requests were being addressed, we could make the process more efficient for both our citizens and for the employees working on the requests.

“Huntington WV 311 has been built to meet the needs of our citizens to ensure their requests or complaints will be addressed in a transparent and timely manner. It also has been tested during the past several months with a group of community beta testers to gain feedback on how this system can be strengthened even more.”

In addition to the app, an online portal will be available on the City of Huntington’s website (cityofhuntington.com) in the near future.

