Advertisement

2 killed in head-on crash

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd County Coroner said.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd County Coroner said.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m., just outside of Catlettsburg city limits, in the 7500 block of Route 168.

Both a driver and passenger from the same vehicle died from their injuries, according to Coroner Mark Hammond. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

The crash happened as one vehicle was headed toward Ashland and the other toward Catlettsburg. Investigators say the vehicle headed toward Ashland crossed the center line.

No names have been released yet.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Kentucky State Police Post 14, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, England Hill Fire Department, Catlettsburg Fire Department, Boyd County EMS, and the Cannonsburg Fire Department.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Spencer Fire Chief, one person was killed during a structure fire Sunday.
Woman killed in house fire
A man died Sunday in a trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County, according to Kentucky...
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting
Wayne County Schools employee facing child pornography charges
A FedEx tractor-trailer was involved in an accident Monday morning along I-64 in Wayne County,...
FedEx truck crashes along I-64 in Wayne County
The EPA declared the areas around the Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South...
WSAZ Investigates | Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Latest News

Spring Fever Watch
First Warning Weather
The entire police force resigned last month.
Coal Grove hoping to attract new police officers with financial incentives
Fire ruled arson at Grandview Pointe apartment complex
Apartment complex fire ruled arson
The entire police force resigned last month.
Coal Grove trying to attract new police officers by offering higher salaries