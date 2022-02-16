Apartment complex fire ruled arson

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is ruling a fire that happened Saturday at the Grandview Pointe Apartment Complex as arson.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said four people needed to be helped by EMS because of smoke inhalation, but are all OK.

“We had evidence there that leads me to believe that we had possibly ignitable liquids that were poured in that area, or placed or thrown or somehow ended up in that area, Baltic said.

Property Manager Leslie Farley said she’s shocked the fire has been ruled as arson.

“It surprises me for numerous, numerous reasons,” she said. “One of them is this is a front door to a building. The door was normally secure and locked, so it makes you wonder why somebody was wanting to just burn that.”

Baltic said they’re looking into the cause of the fire and can’t share information about any potential suspect(s).

“We’re working this case and if anybody knows of anything, has the information, there’s up to a $5,000 reward for anything that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist,” he said.

