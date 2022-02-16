Advertisement

Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes

During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle property taxes that will last two years. He says it’s a $1.2 billion plan.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced ways to help families and businesses as inflation continues to spike.

Gov. Beshear and State Representative Angie Hatton spoke at a Wednesday news conference to lay out plans to offer financial relief:

Beshear addresses impact of inflation on Ky. families, small businesses

WATCH: Gov. Beshear to address impact of inflation on Ky. families, small businesses More>> https://bit.ly/3rSQOBA

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle property taxes that will last two years. He says it’s a $1.2 billion plan.

The governor also said Rep. Hatton will file a bill to lower the state’s sales tax from 6% to 5%.

We spoke with Ann Wingrove, one of the owners of Completely Kentuck, a business in downtown Frankfort that sells art and other items made and sold throughout the state.

Wingrove says a lot of their artists have seen price increases of what they need to make their products.

“Glazes for potters, certain ingredients in food items,” Wingrove said. “The price of chocolate went way up and it was very hard to get last December.”

The latest reports point to the highest inflation in 40 years. The consumer price index shows costs rising 7.5% from a year ago. It comes also as supply chain issues are still a factor.

According to the consumer price index, food, energy and housing costs have increased the fastest in recent weeks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash
Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county...
Cabell County Commissioner passes away
A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.
Family escapes burning home
A strap broke on a tractor trailer, causing an entire load of steel to spill out onto the I-64...
I-64 West entrance ramp reopens at West Huntington
Space heater may have caused early morning house fire
Space heater may have caused early morning fire

Latest News

Author Tonya Brown talks new book 'The Queen's Almoner'
Author Tonya Brown talks new book ‘The Queen’s Almoner’
Disney's Beauty & The Beast Jr with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
Dinner specials at Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
Dinner specials at Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
'Inspired By' book series helps families talk about rare diseases
‘Inspired By’ book series helps families talk about rare diseases
Dolly Parton Stampede Hosts 35th Season
Dolly Parton Stampede celebrates 35th season