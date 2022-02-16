Coal Grove hoping to attract new police officers with financial incentives

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Coal Grove is still trying to fill its depleted police department after the entire force resigned last month.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, village council held the first reading of an ordinance that would increase pay for new full-time officers from $13.75 an hour to $16 an hour.

The village would also pay $14 an hour to new part-time officers.

The village has also proposed giving new hires an additional $1,500 once they complete their six-month probationary period.

Mayor Gary Sherman says they’re expecting to fill a couple full-time police officer positions at their meeting next Thursday.

He says they’re working fast and hard to fill these positions.

One candidate was interviewed at the meeting during executive session.

A new chief, Bill Murphy, was appointed Friday.

At the special meeting Tuesday night, not enough council members were present to suspend a rule that would’ve allowed them to take immediate action. They said one was out with COVID and one was working.

The village is also looking to hire a new fiscal officer soon.

To read a previous story about what led to the resignations, tap here .

