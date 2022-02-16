Advertisement

Coal Grove hoping to attract new police officers with financial incentives

The entire police force resigned last month.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Coal Grove is still trying to fill its depleted police department after the entire force resigned last month.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, village council held the first reading of an ordinance that would increase pay for new full-time officers from $13.75 an hour to $16 an hour.

The village would also pay $14 an hour to new part-time officers.

The village has also proposed giving new hires an additional $1,500 once they complete their six-month probationary period.

Mayor Gary Sherman says they’re expecting to fill a couple full-time police officer positions at their meeting next Thursday.

He says they’re working fast and hard to fill these positions.

One candidate was interviewed at the meeting during executive session.

A new chief, Bill Murphy, was appointed Friday.

At the special meeting Tuesday night, not enough council members were present to suspend a rule that would’ve allowed them to take immediate action. They said one was out with COVID and one was working.

The village is also looking to hire a new fiscal officer soon.

To read a previous story about what led to the resignations, tap here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Spencer Fire Chief, one person was killed during a structure fire Sunday.
Woman killed in house fire
A man died Sunday in a trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County, according to Kentucky...
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting
Wayne County Schools employee facing child pornography charges
A FedEx tractor-trailer was involved in an accident Monday morning along I-64 in Wayne County,...
FedEx truck crashes along I-64 in Wayne County
The EPA declared the areas around the Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South...
WSAZ Investigates | Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Latest News

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash
Spring Fever Watch
First Warning Weather
Fire ruled arson at Grandview Pointe apartment complex
Apartment complex fire ruled arson
The entire police force resigned last month.
Coal Grove trying to attract new police officers by offering higher salaries