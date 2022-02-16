COVID-19 W.Va. | 37 additional deaths, 1,279 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 16, 2022, there are currently 5,271 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 37 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,104 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 63-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old female from Wirt County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old female from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Tyler County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 82-year old female from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Upshur County, a 54-year old male from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Brooke County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Wirt County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 50-year old female from Boone County. This death occurred in January 2022.

For the second day zero counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map.

15 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded green on the map, indicating a low infection rate.

The majority of the map Wednesday is made up on yellow and gold counties.

As of Wednesday, 806 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 191 have been admitted to the ICU and 121 are on ventilators

Currently, there are 19 pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital, three have been admitted to the ICU and two are on ventilators.

467,839 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 392,056 West Virginians have gotten a booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (177), Boone (73), Braxton (31), Brooke (24), Cabell (229), Calhoun (17), Clay (20), Doddridge (27), Fayette (192), Gilmer (20), Grant (23), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (49), Hancock (38), Hardy (26), Harrison (314), Jackson (42), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (594), Lewis (44), Lincoln (77), Logan (145), Marion (201), Marshall (88), Mason (85), McDowell (116), Mercer (239), Mineral (74), Mingo (137), Monongalia (192), Monroe (53), Morgan (26), Nicholas (88), Ohio (51), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (23), Preston (116), Putnam (198), Raleigh (306), Randolph (46), Ritchie (24), Roane (39), Summers (29), Taylor (43), Tucker (17), Tyler (14), Upshur (126), Wayne (98), Webster (19), Wetzel (43), Wirt (13), Wood (185), Wyoming (122). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

