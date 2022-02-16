Advertisement

Day care teacher cleared of charges in battery case

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been cleared of all charges following an incident with a student on the facility’s playground.

Officials say Jacklyn Williams was found not guilty.

Williams was accused of battery following an incident on May 14.

A small portion of the physical contact between Williams and the 2-year-old was recorded on a cellphone.

Further information has not been released.

