Day care teacher cleared of charges in battery case
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been cleared of all charges following an incident with a student on the facility’s playground.
Officials say Jacklyn Williams was found not guilty.
Williams was accused of battery following an incident on May 14.
A small portion of the physical contact between Williams and the 2-year-old was recorded on a cellphone.
Further information has not been released.
