Gov. Beshear provides vehicle tax relief, proposes temporary cut in state sales tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to combat rising prices due to inflation.

Wednesday, Beshear signed an executive order that will stop an increase in vehicle property taxes and proposed a temporary 1% drop in the state sales tax.

Under the governor’s proposal, Kentuckians would see tax relief of approximately $1.2 billion.

Beshear says the order will amount to about $340 million in reduced car tax.

“Kentuckians will pay a similar amount they they did last year. If they own the same vehicle and it’s in the same condition and they are living in the same county, they will not pay taxes on the inflated value,” Beshear.

This order will halt the sticker shock Kentuckians are experiencing due to a pandemic-related surge in used car values. The increase in new car prices due to a shortage of computer chips, in turn, increased used car prices, making vehicle property taxes rise about 40% since last year.

“The property evaluation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 in just one year. That abrupt change warrants today’s action,” Beshear said.

The order is effective immediately, and Kentuckians will not pay taxes on the inflated value for the next two years.

“Before inflation, last year most people think they laid a certain amount for their cars. This year it’s been too much more we’ll give them the stability of the amount they paid last year,” Beshear said.

The governor said those who have already paid their 2022 taxes do not need to worry; they will be getting a refund from their local county clerk’s office.

The governor also is working with Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, who is filing legislation to support cutting the state sales tax from 6% to 5% from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

The governor says this would deliver $873 million worth of tax relief for Kentuckians struggling with rising prices.

“We’re talking about savings for every single family buying the things they need. We’re talking about things costing less at Kentucky businesses and small businesses,” Beshear said.

Kentuckians would not benefit from this buying food or medicine as those are already tax free, but building and hardware materials as well as clothing purchases would be reduced.

“As the people in my district are racked with higher utility rates, higher unemployment rates and inflation that they are battling in every single thing that they buy, hopefully this legislation will be a noticeable difference for them in their wallets and their family’s budget,” Hatton said.

Charles Aull, the senior policy analyst with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says he does not think this will have a big impact on individual people’s wallets or make an impact on overall economic growth.

He says the chamber believes Kentucky should focus on reducing individual income taxes, saying that would save Kentuckians more money.

House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement regarding Beshear’s plans to temporarily stall the increase in motor vehicle tax collections and a proposal to decrease the state sales tax for one year:

“While we have yet to see the Governor’s plan, it appears he and the House Minority Leadership have finally accepted that the state’s economy isn’t as strong as they want us to believe. These proposals are yet another piecemeal, short-term approach that doesn’t sufficiently address the problems Kentuckians face. Of course we appreciate the Governor’s sudden interest in his administration’s policies as they relate to the motor vehicle tax, particularly since last week the House approved legislation that would not only set the motor vehicle tax at the 2021 rate, but also address assessment issues that stem back to his father’s administration. The unfortunate part of this is that he showed today he could have remedied this weeks ago.

“However, while he supports lowering the state sales tax, we are hopeful he eventually recognizes that far more can be accomplished for Kentuckians by overhauling the state’s antiquated tax structure. Why should the people of Kentucky settle for a temporary one percent sales tax cut when we can adopt policies that let them keep more of their hard-earned money in the first place?”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.