Advertisement

Gov. DeWine resuming State of the State address

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is resuming his annual State of the State address after a two-year hiatus as he heads into a reelection year.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that the speech is set for March 23 in the Ohio House chamber.

DeWine delivered his first and only State of the State address in 2019.

He postponed, then canceled, his March 2020 speech because it would have violated social distancing restrictions associated with the budding COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus also led DeWine to skip the speech last year.

DeWine faces both primary and general election competition this year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash
Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county...
Cabell County Commissioner passes away
A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.
Family escapes burning home
A strap broke on a tractor trailer, causing an entire load of steel to spill out onto the I-64...
I-64 West entrance ramp reopens at West Huntington
Space heater may have caused early morning house fire
Space heater may have caused early morning fire

Latest News

W.Va. AG | New foundation to distribute opioid settlement monies
Nicholas Bellew plead guilty to two counts of attempting to commit a felony.
Man enters guilty plea in attempted robbery
News outlets cited police and court documents that say officers were called to a residence in...
Parents charged with abuse in death of infant
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Ohio mayor resigns after suggesting ice fishing leads to prostitution