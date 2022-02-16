Gov. DeWine resuming State of the State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is resuming his annual State of the State address after a two-year hiatus as he heads into a reelection year.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that the speech is set for March 23 in the Ohio House chamber.

DeWine delivered his first and only State of the State address in 2019.

He postponed, then canceled, his March 2020 speech because it would have violated social distancing restrictions associated with the budding COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus also led DeWine to skip the speech last year.

DeWine faces both primary and general election competition this year.

