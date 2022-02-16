I-64 West closed near West Huntington exit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 Westbound is closed near the West Huntington exit early Wednesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say a tractor trailer was carrying steel when a strap broke, allowing some of the steel off the truck and onto the roadway.

It’s unclear how much steel is in the road and how long it will take to clear.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

