Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation ended with an arrest.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Trevor Zachariah Smith, 20, of Boyd County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Ashland on February 15, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison. Smith was also charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Smith was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

