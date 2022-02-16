Man dies following house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to first responders, the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters pulled a man from the home.

The man was taken to CAMC General where he passed away from his injuries.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the fire started in the kitchen.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a home caught on fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

According to Charleston Fire Department, firefighters has to pull a man from the home.

The man was taken to CAMC General, and is said to be in critical condition.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.