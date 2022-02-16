Advertisement

Man dies following house fire in Charleston

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire broke out in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to first responders, the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters pulled a man from the home.

The man was taken to CAMC General where he passed away from his injuries.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the fire started in the kitchen.

