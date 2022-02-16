Man enters guilty plea in attempted robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A man plead guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with an attempted robbery in Huntington.

Nicholas Bellew plead guilty to two counts of attempting to commit a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Bellew got into a woman’s car through the passenger door in August 2021 and demanded that she give him her cellphone.

Officers say the victim told them she was able to grab her cell phone and purse after a tug of war match. They say Bellew then got out of the woman’s car, heading west down 4th avenue.

Bellew was stopped by federal security guards and taken into custody by Huntington police.

Bellew will be sentenced March 31.

