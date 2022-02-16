Ohio mayor resigns after suggesting ice fishing leads to prostitution

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) - The mayor in Ohio who suggested allowing ice fishing shanties on a lake could lead to prostitution has resigned.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert said he was stepping down Monday after a week of being mocked and drawing national attention.

He says in his resignation letter that his attempt at humor at a City Council meeting had been misinterpreted.

The mayor came into the spotlight a week ago during a discussion about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen city lake.

Schubert says he was worried that if people put up ice shanties on the lake it could lead to unintended consequences.

