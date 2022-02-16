Advertisement

One person taken to the hospital after home catches fire

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire broke out in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a home caught on fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

According to Charleston Fire Department, firefighters has to pull a man from the home.

The man was taken to CAMC General, and is said to be in critical condition.

